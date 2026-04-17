Mathay moves to align agency programs

“Tourism remains a vital pillar of inclusive economic growth. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that the sector continues to support livelihoods, strengthen enterprises, and create opportunities for our communities,” she added.

Present at the meeting were Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority chief operating officer Mark Lapid; Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Maria Margarita Nograles; Intramuros administration administrator Atty. Joan Padilla; and National Parks Development committee executive director Cecille Lorenzana-Romero.

Also in attendance were Duty Free Philippines Corporation chief operating officer Patrick Joel Cinco; Philippine Retirement Authority general manager Roberto Zozobrado; Nayong Pilipino Foundation executive director Dr. Marygrace Ac-ac; and Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving executive director Marco Angelo Ancheta.

Earlier, Angara-Mathay convened the DoT Executive Committee following her oath of office, underscoring the need for coordination and leadership as the Department navigates a complex global environment.

She also told DoT employees that tourism remains a key driver of economic growth and reiterated the Department’s role in supporting livelihoods and enterprises nationwide.