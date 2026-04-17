Grace, power, passion on full display: SM Skating Seaside Cebu sets stage to inspire next generation of skaters

As part of its opening-week offerings, SM is also giving guests a free 30-minute skating lesson — perfect for beginners who want to take their first glide on the ice and start their skating journey.

Step into a cooler experience at SM Skating Seaside Cebu. With its refreshed look and inviting design, it’s your go-to spot to skate, connect, and make the most of every moment.

A fresh and more exciting skating experience awaits as SM Skating at SM Seaside City Cebu officially reopens to the public. Following its temporary closure for upgrades, the newly improved rink now welcomes guests with refreshed facilities, a brighter ambiance and new maxed-out experiences that make every visit more engaging, reinforcing its role as a space where winning begins.

Guests are greeted by a newly designed entrance arch, featuring cool, ice-inspired elements that create a striking and inviting first impression. Inside, the rink has been refreshed with a cleaner, brighter look, offering a more enjoyable space for both beginners trying skating for the first time and experienced skaters looking to glide with ease.

SM Skating Seaside Cebu brings people together on the ice, creating shared moments, new memories and a growing community where every glide is a step forward.

More than just a place to skate, SM Skating continues to be where many first steps on ice begin. From casual visitors to aspiring athletes, it offers a space where people can learn, improve and grow, whether for fun or to compete on a bigger stage.

A highlight of the reopening is the Wall of Champions, a dedicated space honoring Filipino skaters who have excelled in major competitions and proudly represented the country on the international stage. It serves as both a tribute and a reminder that every champion starts somewhere.

The Wall of Champions at SM Skating Seaside Cebu celebrates Filipino skating excellence, designed to inspire more people to learn, play and fall in love with the sport.