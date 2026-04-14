SM Active hub marks first year with 'Day of Movement' in Luzon branches

The SM Active Hub is a nationwide sports and fitness initiative by SM Supermalls, recognized as the largest sports playground in the Philippines, enticing mallgoers to take part in sports and have a more active lifestyles, wellness, and community engagement.

The active lifestyle that SM Supermalls is promoting is seen at its various branches in North and Central Luzon.

In Pampanga, the SM Active Hub marks its anniversary with a series of power-packed community sports events across SM malls in Pampanga this April, kicking off with a Community Run at SM City Clark, taking place at the South Parking area.

At SM City Telabastagan, the anniversary festivities continue with the Neon Pickleball Party on April 11 and 12 at 6:00 PM, happening at the Pickleball Court at Parking C. Featuring glowing lights and a lively atmosphere, the event offers a fresh and fun spin on the fast-rising sport of pickleball.

Meanwhile, SM City Pampanga hosts a full slate of competitive action with Volleyball Games on April 11 at The Amphitheater, followed by Taekwondo Games on April 12 at the Global Fashion Wing Atrium. These events highlight athletic excellence while bringing shoppers and sports fans together in a dynamic mall setting.

Rounding out the celebration is a Volleyball event at SM City San Fernando, happening on April 11 at 5:00 PM at the 7th Level Roof Deck, offering an exciting open-air venue for players and spectators alike.

In Tarlac, the SM Active Hub marked its anniversary with an energetic celebration that brought fitness, movement, and community together. The event featured an upbeat Zumba session and impressive Karatedo and Taekwondo demonstrations, highlighting both fun and discipline in motion.

Staying true to the “Gala to the Max” spirit, the celebration was filled with high-energy performances and enthusiastic participants who came together to move, connect, and celebrate with “Gala to the Max” spirit.

In Olongapo City, Zambales, the SM Active Hub recently celebrated its first anniversary with an exciting pickleball tournament and community run held at SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Olongapo Downtown respectively, bringing together sports enthusiasts and members of the community for a fun and active gathering.

As Active Hub marks its first milestone, SM looks forward to continuing its mission of creating engaging fitness activities and fostering a stronger and healthier community.