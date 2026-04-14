SM Active Hub promotes fitness, community through Zumba and pickleball events

As part of the anniversary celebration of SM Supermalls’ Active Hub on April 12, both SM City Cabanatuan and SM Megacenter Cabanatuan held fitness-driven events that promote wellness and community engagement.

At SM City Cabanatuan, a Pickleball Night Glow lit up the Level 2 Garden Park, offering a fun and unique twist to the fast-growing sport. Meanwhile, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan hosted a Grand Zumba Party, drawing crowds with upbeat music and energetic routines.

The celebration highlights SM’s commitment to making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone, turning its malls into vibrant hubs for health, recreation, and community connection.

SM Active Hub is a nationwide sports and fitness initiative by SM Supermalls that transforms retail spaces into the “largest and most inclusive sports playground” in the Philippines. It provides dedicated areas for activities such as Zumba, running, pickleball, 3x3 basketball, and skating.

The program, officially launched in March 2025 by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, aims to revolutionize fitness engagement for Filipinos nationwide.

SM Active Hub encourages Filipinos to take part in sports activities while enjoying their time inside SM malls, creating a community where going to the mall can also be a healthy experience for everyone.