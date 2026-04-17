Female trainee accuses police officer of rape

Both incidents reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. inside the training facility.

PNPTI director PMGen. Roy B. Parena said the agency does not tolerate any form of misconduct or abuse of authority within its ranks. He added that a formal case has already been filed with the appropriate prosecutorial office, while administrative investigations are also underway.

The institute assured the public that justice will be pursued with transparency and urgency, stressing that those found guilty will face the full force of the law.

PNPTI also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all trainees and personnel, urging members of the police force to uphold the highest standards of integrity and discipline.