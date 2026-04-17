Police training institute probes rape complaint in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine National Police Training Institute condemned an alleged rape incident involving a police trainee at a training facility in Baguio City.
In a statement, the PNPTI said a female trainee has filed criminal complaints against a police officer assigned at the Cordillera Administrative Region Training Center in Teacher’s Camp.
The complainant alleged that the suspect raped her twice—first on 20 January and again on 8 February—after she was ordered to report to the officer’s quarters. Both incidents reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. inside the training facility.
PNPTI Director Roy B. Parena said the institute does not tolerate misconduct or abuse of authority. He confirmed that a criminal case has been filed and that administrative proceedings are underway.
The PNPTI said it will pursue the case with transparency and urgency, stressing that those found guilty will face the full force of the law.