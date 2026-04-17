10 wanted Maute men killed in Lanao del Sur clash

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Ten wanted members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group were killed in a military intelligence operation early Friday in the hinterlands of Munai, Lanao del Sur, according to security officials.
Initial reports from the 1st Infantry Division said those killed included a key militant leader believed to be behind the 23 January 2026 ambush in Munai that left four soldiers dead.
Authorities said the slain suspects were among the most wanted terrorists operating in the Lanao provinces.
Government troops recovered firearms, explosive devices and components for improvised explosive devices during the operation.
A minor was also rescued during the raid.
No casualties were reported on the government side.