10 wanted Maute men killed in Lanao del Sur clash

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Ten wanted members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group were killed in a military intelligence operation early Friday in the hinterlands of Munai, Lanao del Sur, according to security officials.

Initial reports from the 1st Infantry Division said those killed included a key militant leader believed to be behind the 23 January 2026 ambush in Munai that left four soldiers dead.