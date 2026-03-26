Army unearths high-powered rifles, war materiel

Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, credited the discovery to the “increasing cooperation” of local residents.

“The active participation of the populace remains vital in achieving lasting peace,” Aynera said, noting that focused security operations are successfully addressing local insurgency.

The recovery follows a 22 March encounter in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur, where the same battalion neutralized two members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and seized four high-powered firearms.

Maj. Gen. Michele B. Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said these operational gains indicate the weakening capabilities of armed groups in the Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

In a separate development, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that 15 individuals surrendered and renounced their links to armed groups between 15 and 21 March.

The surrenderees included two members of the New People’s Army and eight members of the Cordillera Freedom Organization. PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the surrenders reflect a growing preference for peace and the effectiveness of community-based police operations.