Army unearths high-powered rifles, war materiel

Philippine Army troops on Thursday recovered three high-powered firearms and various war materiel hidden in Sitio Bato, Barangay Bitaugan, as part of ongoing security operations in Surigao del Sur.
Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Battalion discovered a Czech VZ rifle, a 5.56mm Bushmaster Carbine, and a 5.56mm Rock Island Carbine on 24 March. The firearms were placed under the custody of the battalion for documentation and inventory.
Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, credited the discovery to the “increasing cooperation” of local residents.
“The active participation of the populace remains vital in achieving lasting peace,” Aynera said, noting that focused security operations are successfully addressing local insurgency.
The recovery follows a 22 March encounter in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur, where the same battalion neutralized two members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and seized four high-powered firearms.
Maj. Gen. Michele B. Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said these operational gains indicate the weakening capabilities of armed groups in the Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.
In a separate development, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that 15 individuals surrendered and renounced their links to armed groups between 15 and 21 March.
The surrenderees included two members of the New People’s Army and eight members of the Cordillera Freedom Organization. PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the surrenders reflect a growing preference for peace and the effectiveness of community-based police operations.
“These surrenders are a testament that choosing peace is always the better path,” Nartatez said. “We respect their decision and will continue to ensure their safety while providing support for their reintegration into society.”
The military and police efforts align with the security agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain national peace and order through both tactical operations and local government coordination.