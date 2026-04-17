10 terrorists, including head of Maute Group, neutralized in Lanao Del Sur

The group is allegedly sowing fears in the community through terroristic activities, they are allegedly responsible in crimes and ambush that claimed lives of soldiers and other government forces in the area. The group remained a significant threat to the peace and security of the Bangsamoro people.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG stated that upon the approach of the operating teams in the hideout of the accused, they were greeted with heavy burst of fires from numerous unlawful aggressors.

The operating teams necessitates to defend themselves, they returned fire to repel the lethal attack of the unlawful aggressors that resulted in armed encounter and unfortunate neutralization 10 members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) - including the subjects of the arrest warrants @Usman and @Muslih, along with four males and four females.

During the clearing operations, the Team recovered four light weapons - two M16 rifles, one M4 rifle, one M1 garand rifle, and one caliber 38 revolver; one hand grenade; and several improvised explosive device (IED) components.

The CIDG leadership commends PLTCOL Niño Lope M Briones, the Officer- In- charge of CIDG Regional field Unit Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG BAR) and CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit led by PLTCOL Eugene A Balugo, and all the joint operating units for the remarkable well coordinated and intel-driven accomplishment. The neutralization of the leader and sub-leader is a major blow to the DI-MG operational capabilities in the region.

By removing these high-powered firearms and their handlers from circulation, we have pre-emptively prevented future acts of terror and stopped a cell directly responsible for the senseless killing of our soldiers. We remain unyielding in our mission to dismantle every threat to national security.

The CIDG, alongside our partners in the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue to ensure that the Bangsamoro region and the entire nation remain safe and secure for all Filipinos, stated PMGEN Morico II.

The CIDG assures the public that the CIDG will remain relentless in hunting down high-profile fugitives and remnants of terrorist groups to ensure they face the full force of the law.