New themed café set to rise in Camp John Hay

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said the project reflects continued private sector interest in the area.

“Our goal is to build a stable investment climate that empowers our partners to succeed,” he said.

Bingcang added that the development aligns with the camp’s Master Development Plan and is expected to introduce new attractions for visitors.

The project is also seen to generate economic activity and create jobs in construction, hospitality, and operations.

SREEDC President Donna Mae B. Ame said the company is committed to delivering quality services within the Camp John Hay community.

“We are very excited to embark on this journey with BCDA and JHMC,” she said.

The planned café will add to the range of commercial and hospitality establishments within the John Hay Special Economic Zone and is expected to attract both local and international visitors.