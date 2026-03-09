PCG to build Command and Admiral Staff College in New Clark City

Under the agreement, the PCG will lease the entire fourth floor of both the North and South Towers of the Government Building to house its Command and Admiral Staff College. The sixth floor of the Acacia Building will serve as the dormitory facility for trainees.

BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang said the initiative further strengthens New Clark City’s role as a strategic government hub.

“The establishment of the PCG’s Command and Admiral Staff College in New Clark City reflects growing confidence in the city as a secure and resilient location for critical institutions,” Bingcang said. “We designed this city to host agencies that require continuity, safety and long-term operational stability.”

NCGC Chairperson Engr. Isaac “Bong” S. David said situating the college in New Clark City aligns leadership training with the country’s long-term vision for sustainable and secure national institutions.

“New Clark City is a city built with foresight — outside congestion, above flood risk, and structured to support national institutions that must endure and perform under any circumstance,” David said.

NCGC Corporation oversees the development, operations and management of several facilities within the National Government Administrative Center, working with the BCDA to accommodate national government offices and institutional locators.

Officials said the initiative supports the socioeconomic agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., particularly programs focused on infrastructure modernization, regional development and strengthening national security institutions.

The National Government Administrative Center, a 200-hectare sustainable hub within the 9,450-hectare New Clark City development, was designed to help decongest Metro Manila and provide modern, disaster-resilient facilities for national government agencies.

Phase 1A of the development, completed in 18 months, includes an integrated government operations center, government housing facility known as The Residences, a 20,000-seat Athletics Stadium, a 2,000-seat Aquatics Center, and the 525-room Athletes’ Village.

New Clark City is being positioned as a resilient government and institutional hub, offering modern infrastructure, reliable utilities and a strategic location outside Metro Manila to support uninterrupted public service.