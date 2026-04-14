CSC, BCDA sign deal on national training hub

The site will be developed into a dedicated complex for training government workers.

The MoA was signed by Bingcang and CSC chairperson Atty. Marilyn B. Yap, and witnessed by CSC Commissioner Atty. Luis Meinrado C. Pañgulayan and BCDA Legal Services Group senior vice president Diana Joyce N. Basco-Galera.

The project supports the administration’s goal of building a more capable and responsive bureaucracy. By strengthening the skills and leadership of civil servants, the training hub is expected to improve policy implementation, enhance public service delivery, and increase the impact of government programs.

Yap expressed appreciation to BCDA for supporting CSC’s vision of a civil service that responds meaningfully to the evolving needs of citizens, stressing that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure and reflects a broader transformation in the public sector.

Bingcang said the project also contributes to the continued development of New Clark City as a center for public institutions and innovation.

Under the agreement, CSC will prepare and submit a development plan within six months upon receipt of relevant planning documents from BCDA, and will construct the facility in accordance with the New Clark City Comprehensive Master Development Plan, Design Standards and Guidelines.

BCDA, meanwhile, will assist in the conceptualization and preparation of development plans, including the layout of the complex and the formulation of architectural and structural designs. It will also provide support for the operation and maintenance of the training facility.

The planned center will feature modern and sustainable facilities, including a plenary hall with a seating capacity of about 300 to 500, breakout rooms and training classrooms, a data processing center, and conference and board rooms.

It will also include boarding and lodging facilities for trainees, an executive lounge, a mess hall or dining area, wellness and gym amenities and renewable energy features such as solar power systems.

Once completed, the CSC National Training and Development Center is expected to become a premier venue for capacity-building programs supporting the continued modernization and professionalization of the Philippine bureaucracy.