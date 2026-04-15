Martires denies receiving funds via Madriaga

“If the public’s perception that I am close to former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte is true, then why would the former President send me money through a nonentity when FPRRD can easily summon me so he can give me money?” he said.

Aside from the former President, Martires also noted that Vice President Sara Duterte did not know him, and that she had no business in handing him money while again referring to Madriaga as a supposed nobody.

“Why will also the VP send me money through an insignificant person when she doesn’t know me personally?” he questioned.

“What business does the VP have with me to be sent an amount of money?” he added.

Martires further added that the claims of the supposed aide of the Dutertes in the supplemental affidavit was not consistent with the newly presented supplemental affidavit.

Madriaga claimed in his testimony during the second hearing of the House Committee on Justice that he had delivered two bags containing P35 million each to the Office of the Ombudsman back in December of 2022.

The apparent delivery was supposedly carried out through the use of a red Mazda sedan which was left in the parking lot of the office with the keys hidden on the top of one of the vehicle’s front wheels.

Aside from the mentioned instance, Madriaga stated that he had conducted similar deliveries in the past through the orders of the Duterte family.