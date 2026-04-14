New Madriaga affidavit cites cash deliveries, political funding linked to the Duterte family

“I was never under the employ of the Office of the President or any government agency. Instead, I was directly employed by PRRD. I received a salary from a certain Canlas, a PNP officer previously from Davao, at the start of every month of One Hundred Thousand Pesos to One Hundred Fifty Thousand Pesos in cash,” his affidavit stated.

It added that the former president instructed Madriaga to monitor, operate, and sabotage former Senator Sonny Trillanes, but noted that the older Duterte was apprehensive in ordering an assasination due to Trillanes' support in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The affidavit also alleges that Madriaga later formed a group called “Inday Sara Is My President (ISIP)” to support Duterte’s presidential ambitions and received funding for the campaign effort.

He claimed the group initially received P175 million in funding and later obtained an additional P100 million from Pharmally boss Lin Weixiong, who was linked to drug operations and Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), as supplementary support for ISIP.

In December, Madriaga accused the Vice President and members of her inner circle of receiving funds from POGO operators and individuals linked to illegal drugs to support Duterte's political rise.

Madriaga claimed he received a H2R motorcycle worth P6 million and P25 million in cash from former president Rodrigo Duterte as personal rewards for helping handle political contributions, adding that he used the money to purchase several more motorcycles.

The self-confessed bagman also alleges that he acted as a “dummy” in the transfer of large amounts of money during the Duterte administration.

He noted that the transactions were made through bank accounts under his name with: Chinabank Legaspi Village, Makati City, Chinabank Main, Makati City, Chinabank near the Fire Stations at Ayala, Makati City, PNB Makati Metropolitan Avenue Branch, an unknown bank in Pasig, and an unknown bank in a mall in Lubao, Pampanga.

Madriaga also recalled in his affidavit that the Vice President attempted to visit him after his arrest in October 2025.

He claimed that he was trying to assist the farmers that allegedly fell victims to Harry Roque and his POGO partners, who wanted to convert the land into a POGO hub in Mariveles, Bataan.

“I felt betrayed that despite all my efforts to support Sara - to the extent of even committing high-risk acts for her and her family, she did not lift a finger to stop Atty. Roque, who is her known ally and supporter, from filing the unfounded kidnapping case against me,’’ the affidavit read.

Madriaga is being held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig, in relation to a kidnapping case.The House Committee on Justice directed to implement heightened protection for the vice presidential former aide, citing “credible threats to the life of Mr. Madriaga arising from his participation in these proceedings.”