Baguio business owner laments blast exposing gambling den

The resident also raised concerns regarding a specific establishment identified as a snack house that was allegedly operating as a gambling den. The resident questioned why the licensing office failed to detect these illegal activities during routine inspections. Questions were also raised about the identity of the permit holder, who approved the operations, and whether the owner had enough influence to bypass the authority of the mayor and the police.

Further doubts were cast on the effectiveness of law enforcement and city officials in monitoring the Magsaysay area. The resident suggested that the lack of oversight makes the official claims of the city government difficult to believe.

As a result of such inconsistencies, the resident said others might be tempted to operate illegally, as the permitting process appears overly strict for law-abiding citizens while illegal establishments remain undetected. The resident concluded by stating that the actions taken by the individual involved in the incident serve as a wake-up call, suggesting that such events happen when formal government systems fail to address community concerns.