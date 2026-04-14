Baguio council probes illegal gambling den after blast

BAGUIO CITY — The City Council has ordered an investigation into an alleged illegal gambling den operating in Lower Magsaysay following a violent incident that left 14 people injured.
Through Resolution 297-2026, passed on 13 April, the Sangguniang Panlungsod directed the Baguio City Police Office and the Office of the Mayor to verify reports of a “drop ball game” operation in a sinkhole area and shut it down if found illegal.
The move comes after a miner allegedly hurled an improvised explosive device into the site early that morning, injuring several individuals. Police have since arrested a suspect.
Councilor John Rey Mananeng, who proposed the resolution, said illegal gambling operations contribute to crime and financial strain among residents.
The council also ordered a review of any permits issued to the establishment and called for the filing of charges against its operators if violations are confirmed.
Authorities are now investigating both the explosion and the legality of the gambling operation.