Baguio council probes illegal gambling den after blast

BAGUIO CITY — The City Council has ordered an investigation into an alleged illegal gambling den operating in Lower Magsaysay following a violent incident that left 14 people injured.

Through Resolution 297-2026, passed on 13 April, the Sangguniang Panlungsod directed the Baguio City Police Office and the Office of the Mayor to verify reports of a “drop ball game” operation in a sinkhole area and shut it down if found illegal.