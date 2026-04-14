Magalong: IED blast hits Baguio gambling den, 14 hurt

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong confirmed that an improvised explosive device struck a gambling den on Magsaysay Avenue early yesterday morning, April 13, 2026. He said the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) reported to him that the incident began when a miner harassed a snack house caretaker. Several men reportedly beat the suspect in response to his actions.

The suspect left the scene and later returned to throw a container. The object landed in a nearby gambling den where a drop ball game was being played. Fourteen people sustained minor injuries from the blast. All victims were released from the hospital shortly after receiving treatment.

When the mayor was asked about the area being claimed as a gambling den, he said he would direct the police to investigate. In the latest development, he confirmed it was a gambling den where "dropball" is being played.

Magalong declared the case closed, as the suspect has been charged with acts of lasciviousness and frustrated murder. He emphasized that the explosion was an isolated case and not an act of terrorism.

The mayor ordered the Baguio office to ensure the gambling den does not resume operations and to monitor similar establishments across the city.