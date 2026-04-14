MMDA Manila Marathon

(April 14 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA Chairman Atty Don Artes preside over a meeting with stakeholders for the conduct of Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-13 presented by SM Supermalls, the meeting to discuss and align all concerned agencies and stakeholders on the overall scope of activities, traffic management and rerouting plans, public safety measures, and the anticipated impact on major thoroughfares, particularly along EDSA and its adjacent roads, with representatives from SM Supermalls, Runrio, Dept. of Tourism, Dept. of Interior and Local Government, Dept. of Transportation, and local governments of Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, and Pasay. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











Copied

ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 14 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA Chairman Atty Don Artes preside over a meeting with stakeholders for the conduct of Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-13 presented by SM Supermalls, the meeting to discuss and align all concerned agencies and stakeholders on the overall scope of activities, traffic management and rerouting plans, public safety measures, and the anticipated impact on major thoroughfares, particularly along EDSA and its adjacent roads, with representatives from SM Supermalls, Runrio, Dept. of Tourism, Dept. of Interior and Local Government, Dept. of Transportation, and local governments of Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, and Pasay. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR