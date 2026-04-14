KC Concepcion on love, boundaries, and belonging in blended family

She shared how honesty has become their foundation. “I’ll just tell her straight na, ‘Ma, hear me out. This is my situation. But don’t worry, there’s no blaming,’” she said, describing a more open and grounded way of communicating.

While disagreements still happen, KC revealed that she now chooses resolution over conflict. “Nakakapagod. Let’s just be okay. ‘Ano ba ang naging problema? Can I fix it? Can we both fix it?’” she explained, highlighting a conscious shift toward peace rather than prolonged tension.

But beyond her relationship with her mother, KC also spoke about navigating her place within two families—both equally meaningful, yet inherently complex. As the daughter of Sharon and Gabby Concepcion , she has learned to approach each side with care and respect.

“I would like to respect the actual families my mom has with my Dad I used to call him Tito Francis… but I call him Dad now and my Papa and Tita Gen. I want to be sensitive about acknowledging that that’s their family now,” she shared.

In many ways, KC described an unspoken understanding among them—a quiet effort to coexist harmoniously despite the past. “I think [they’re placed in that situation] where they have to get along. Parang silent antenna… they did their best… which are also my families.”

Perhaps the most defining part of her reflection was her acceptance of the in-between space she occupies. “I 1000% don’t belong to either family… There will always be blurred lines,” she admitted.

Yet, within that realization came clarity. By recognizing that her stepparents are “na tao lang din sila,” KC said she was able to release lingering resentment and move forward with empathy.

Her story is not one of division, but of maturity—of choosing understanding over bitterness, and connection over conflict. In embracing the imperfect, KC Concepcion has found a deeper, more meaningful definition of family.