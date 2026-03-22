Nic Chien opens up on parents’ separation, finding acceptance

“When I was 14, I had my own Instagram where I posted my art there,” he said. “Some terrible fan… some ‘lovely person’ went to the comments and in all [capital letters the fan wrote], ‘Nicole, I’m so sorry that your parents are divorced. God bless your mom. I’m so sorry.’”

The experience left him shocked.

“What the hell? I had no idea that they were split. I don’t know where they heard this from. I was bawling my eyes out, and my boyfriend at that time, and one of my best friends were [asking], ‘what’s wrong with you?’ I was basically a child.”

Turning to honesty

Seeking clarity, Nic said he reached out to his father, who confirmed the separation and explained the situation.

“I texted my dad, ‘what’s going on?’ [and he said], ‘I’m very sorry you found out like that. But yes, me and your mom are separated. We want you to know that it was very hard. The conversation was long and very difficult for us. And it’s not your fault,’” he said.

He said the experience did not break their family, but instead reinforced openness and understanding.

A different kind of family

Nic described his relationship with both parents as “great,” and said their dynamic remains positive despite the separation.

He added that, in hindsight, there were signs during his childhood.

“Even as a kid, I had a feeling that my parents were not as affectionate toward each other. I noticed that. I thought it was normal because that’s all I knew. But when you see your friends’ parents kiss each other, hold each other in certain ways, and you see your parents not really do that so much, you know,” he said.

Acceptance and support

Now older, Nic said he respects his mother’s independence and personal choices.

“I did [ask her when she will have a boyfriend], but then I think she doesn’t want one.”

“I think she’s very content with how she is right now.”

“Who am I to tell her, ‘find a man’? She doesn’t need one. She’s perfectly independent and whole on her own. She tells me, apparently, I’m the only man she needs in her life. It’s her son, that’s it,” he said.

He also expressed support for his father’s new relationship.

“My stepmom is a wonderful lady. I’m so glad this is on TV, I want to say this, for the record she’s a wonderful lady. I care about her and I love her. And my dad and her make a lovely couple,” he said.

Nic said both his parents have found peace in their current situation.

“They are happy to be separated,” he said.