Capadocia back with a bang

“It’s good to be back. And I love the pressure, being a mom while playing, it’s really good, especially my baby is watching. So it’s good inspiration for me,” said Capadocia, who last played at the 2024 Philippine Columbian Association Open where she won a record 10 singles title.

Meanwhile, Philippine Tennis Academy bets Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo also moved to the next round of the event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The top-ranked Madis drubbed Avemaria Policarpio, 6-0, 6-0, to set up a meeting with Bea Gomez, who prevailed over May Bautista, 6-3, 6-1.