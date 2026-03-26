Madis makes Nat’l Open semis

Madis will face fourth seed Kaye Ann Emana, who scored a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 8 Loraine Jallorina, in the semifinal round of this event organized by the national federation. Action is still ongoing at press time.

Finals of the doubles event is set on Friday while the gold medal match of the singles event will be on Saturday.

The Group A category tournament offers a total of P335,000 in cash prizes, with the singles champion earning P75,000 and the runner-up P40,000.

In the doubles category, the winners and runners-up will take home P30,000 and P15,000, respectively.