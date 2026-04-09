Suzuki expands pre-delivery inspection facility in Laguna

Continued commitment

“The expansion of our PDI facility reflects Suzuki Philippines’ continued commitment to being truly ‘By Your Side’ of every Filipino customer,” said Koichiro Hirao, president of Suzuki Philippines.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure and processes, we ensure every vehicle meets the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability.”

The project includes a larger stockyard, new inspection lanes, and dedicated areas for repairs and accessory installation. These upgrades allow more thorough checks, including underbody inspections, while improving overall workflow and coordination within the plant.

Enhancing speed and consistency in vehicle preparation

Company officials said the expansion enhances both speed and consistency in vehicle preparation, enabling faster turnaround without compromising standards.

“This allows faster delivery to dealers without compromising inspection quality,” said Norihide Takei, director and general manager for the automobile division.