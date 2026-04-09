Suzuki expands Laguna facility to boost deliveries

The project includes a larger stockyard, new inspection lanes, and dedicated areas for repairs and accessory installation. These upgrades allow more thorough checks, including underbody inspections, while improving overall workflow and coordination within the plant.

Company officials said the expansion enhances both speed and consistency in vehicle preparation, enabling faster turnaround without compromising standards. “This allows faster delivery to dealers without compromising inspection quality,” said Norihide Takei, director and general manager for the automobile division.

Regular audits by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan ensure that operations align with global benchmarks, while added safety features and ongoing workforce training support efficient and reliable output.

For customers, the improvements are expected to translate into vehicles that are fully inspected, road-ready, and less likely to encounter issues after delivery. Dealers, meanwhile, benefit from quicker processing and more predictable inventory flow.

The facility is also being positioned for future growth, with plans to support new models, including electric vehicles, alongside additional upgrades such as enhanced repair systems and energy-efficient features.