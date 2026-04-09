Metro Manila LGUs reviewing DILG ‘Safer Cities’ directive — Zamora

While the directive sets the policy direction, Zamora said Metro Manila mayors have yet to discuss whether penalties and enforcement guidelines should be standardized across cities.

He added that the issue of harmonizing penalties may be discussed in a future council meeting.

“Sa susunod naming pagpupulong pwede naman naming pag-usapan yan kung gusto ba nating i-unify or standardize ang lahat ng ordinances nito,” he said, noting that the council has not yet deliberated on the matter because the memorandum was only recently released.

The San Juan mayor also emphasized that residents who believe they were wrongly cited for ordinance violations have the right to challenge enforcement actions.

“Ang mga citizens natin of course they have all the right to file complaints kung pakiramdam nila hindi tama ang pagpapatupad ng mga ordinansa,” Zamora said.

He explained that local governments have adjudication boards where complaints related to ordinance enforcement may be filed.

“As in any ordinance man, pwede mo i-contest yan kung palagay mong hindi tama ang pagkakahuli sa iyo,” he added.

Under the directive, Zamora said LGUs are expected to report their actions to the DILG within 30 days.

These reports will indicate whether local governments enacted new ordinances or will instead enforce existing ones.

“So meron din kaming responsibilidad na within 30 days dapat ipaalam namin sa kanila kung ano ang naging action namin patungkol sa memorandum circular na ito,” Zamora said.