Highlighting Filipino-Spanish partnership

The event also featured Spanish cuisine, described as a “feast for the senses,” and was hosted by the First Lady.

“La Fiesta 2026 brought together leaders and partners from Spain and the Philippines, all working toward stronger connections and shared opportunities. Grateful to be in the company of those who continue to move this meaningful work forward in their own ways. Muchas gracias!” Mrs. wrote on her Facebook page.

Netizens hailed the First Lady’s message and the event’s emphasis on partnership and opportunity.

“You did an excellent job setting the context and emphasizing shared opportunities, not just the event itself,” one netizen commented.

“What a fantastic event! La Fiesta 2026 has brought together wonderful leaders and partners from Spain and the Philippines, all focused on building stronger ties and creating shared opportunities. It’s inspiring to be among those dedicated to advancing this meaningful work,” another commented.

During the event, Mrs. Marcos received a special citation in recognition of her contributions to enhancing Filipino-Spanish relations and promoting initiatives that create more opportunities for both countries.