Creativity nurtured into full bloom

It is a promise taking shape: to carve out spaces where Filipino creativity is not just displayed but sustained, where ideas take root, artistry finds an audience, and livelihoods are built from imagination.

“Likhang Filipino is a big part of this vision. It’s about creating a home for Filipino creativity where culture, design, and enterprise come together in a way that truly reflects who we are,” she said.

Featuring more than 2,000 products from nearly 200 vetted exhibitors of Manila FAME and IFEX Philippines, the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls offer a captivating view of the depth and versatility of the Filipino imagination.

The year-round exhibition, retail, and incubation facility, located at the International Trade Center Complex, Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City houses six galleries, each focusing on a major product category.

Education push

Meanwhile, the First Lady stressed that education has a quiet but powerful way of shaping lives, opening doors, building understanding, and connecting people across borders.

Mrs. Marcos also recently graced the 78th anniversary of the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) at Space One Ayala, Makati City.

The PAEF, also known as Fulbright Philippines, is a binational organization established in 1948 that administers the Fulbright Scholarship Program, Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship, and other educational exchanges between the Philippines and the United States.

The PAEF promotes academic and cultural exchanges for students, researchers, and professionals.

“It was an honor to join the 78th anniversary of PAEF together with Fulbright Philippines, a meaningful reminder of the many years we’ve spent strengthening ties through learning, exchanges, and shared ideas,” she said.

“So many lives have been transformed by opportunities that begin with scholarships, but grow into something far greater. Congratulations and may you continue to inspire and uplift many more,” the First Lady said.