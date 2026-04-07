Israel condemns Iran attack that killed Filipina in Haifa

In a statement, the embassy extended condolences over the loss of the civilians and recognized the severity of the situation, saying two generations of one family were lost.

“We mourn together and honor their memory with dignity,” the embassy said.

Israel also noted that the strike serves as a “reminder that the Iranian regime continues to target civilians indiscriminately.”

The Filipina’s family has asked for privacy as they mourn.

This marks the second Filipino death in the hostilities.

In late February, Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a 32-year-old overseas Filipino worker from Basista, Pangasinan, was killed while helping her employer reach a bomb shelter during Iran’s retaliatory attacks. She was struck by shrapnel from a missile or airstrike.

De Vera’s remains arrived in Manila on 14 March.