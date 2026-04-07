Another Filipina killed in Israel amid MidEast tensions

Another Filipina has died in Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Monday.
A Filipina in Haifa was killed in a missile attack on her residence on the evening of 5 April, the DFA said. She died alongside her Israeli husband and elderly parents-in-law.
The Philippine Embassy in Israel is providing assistance to the bereaved family and arranging the earliest possible repatriation of her remains, despite the challenging travel conditions in the conflict zone.
This is the second reported Filipino death in the hostilities.
In late February, Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a 32-year-old overseas Filipino worker from Basista, Pangasinan, was killed while helping her employer reach a bomb shelter during Iran’s retaliatory attacks. She was struck by shrapnel from a missile or airstrike.
De Vera’s remains arrived in Manila on 14 March.