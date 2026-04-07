Go pushes primary care expansion at Cotabato health center turnover

“Ang dapat nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito ang ating mga frontliners na walang kapagurang nagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan… Salamat sa inyong serbisyo,” he said.

He reiterated that the Super Health Center initiative aims to bring consultations, diagnostic services, and early detection programs closer to communities, particularly in municipalities without hospitals.

Go said the facilities are designed to ease hospital congestion while improving access to basic healthcare services.

“Itong Super Health Center matagal ko po itong isinusulong… Dito na ‘yung mga checkup, dito na ‘yung mga YAKAP program, Konsulta program ng PhilHealth,” he said.

He emphasized the need for stronger coordination between local government units and the DOH to ensure the centers are fully operational, including funding for essential equipment such as X-ray machines.

Go also cited his legislative efforts to support barangay health workers, including the proposed Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, which seeks to provide benefits, job security, and compensation.

“Nag-file po ako ng Magna Carta for BHW… Ipinaglaban ko ang inyong HEA,” he said, referring to the release of health emergency allowances.

More than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide, including 13 in Cotabato, through coordination among lawmakers, the DOH, and local governments.

Go also attended the turnover of another Super Health Center in San Fernando, Bukidnon on the same day.