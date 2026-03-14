Senator Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in Oroquieta City

The senator has been supporting the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide to strengthen healthcare delivery at the community level. More than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded across the country, including two in Misamis Occidental—one in Ozamiz City and another recently turned over in Oroquieta City.

Super Health Centers serve as an intermediate facility between a polyclinic and a rural health unit. They provide services such as the Konsulta package, laboratory testing, birthing facilities, outpatient care, dental services, and a pharmacy.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go said the initiative reflects collaboration among the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and lawmakers.

The centers form part of broader healthcare reforms backed by Go to bring medical services closer to communities. He is also the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Malasakit Centers operate as one-stop shops that consolidate services from various government agencies to assist indigent patients with their medical expenses.

Since the program was launched in 2018 and later institutionalized under RA 11463, 167 Malasakit Centers have assisted more than 17 million indigent patients nationwide, according to the DOH.

In Misamis Occidental, Malasakit Centers are located at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center in Ozamiz City and the Doña Maria D. Tan Memorial Hospital in Tangub City.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na puwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” Go said.