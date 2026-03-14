Oroquieta gets new Super Health Center

In a message relayed during the event, Go reiterated his commitment to public service.

“I think of nothing else but work. My breakfast is work, my lunch is work, and my dinner is still work — until even in my dreams, it is still work,” Go said. “I will continue to serve to the best of my ability for the welfare of every Filipino.”

Go has been actively pushing for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country to help strengthen the country’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in underserved communities.

To date, more than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide, including two in Misamis Occidental — one in Ozamiz City and another recently completed in Oroquieta City.

The facilities are designed to serve as a middle ground between a rural health unit and a polyclinic, offering expanded services such as the PhilHealth Konsulta package, laboratory testing, birthing facilities, outpatient consultations, dental care and access to medicines through an on-site pharmacy.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go said the program reflects close coordination between the Department of Health, local government units, and lawmakers working together to expand healthcare access.