E-commerce, upgraded

Small businesses like New Earth, a six-person sustainability-focused retailer, illustrate the shift. Previously reliant on manual replies, the team often had to pause operations just to keep up with customer messages.

With Shopee’s Chat AI Assistant handling frequently asked questions and automated responses, sellers can stay responsive without sacrificing productivity. The tool reduces repetitive tasks while helping maintain faster response times during peak periods.

Beyond chat automation, Shopee is also introducing AI-driven listing tools designed to improve how products are presented. These include features that generate product visuals, recommend high-performing images based on data and guide buyers through sizing and product details, reducing pre-purchase friction.