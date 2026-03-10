Retailers urged to rethink strategies as AI reshapes shopping

Another major shift, she said, is the growing reliance on generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT for product and dining recommendations, which is changing how businesses are discovered online.

“One thing that’s clear to me is you are now optimizing for AI, not people. How are you going to show up in search engines or AI engines?” Dizon said.

Beyond marketing, artificial intelligence can also improve operational efficiency, particularly in inventory management.

By analyzing purchasing patterns and alerting retailers when high-demand products are running low, automation can help prevent missed sales opportunities and improve stock management.

“Opportunity losses are massive when you run out of stock. Every empty shelf slot is a missed sale. Automation closes the gap,” she said.

The seminar, supported by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation and the Department of Trade and Industry, gathered tenants from various Araneta City properties to discuss emerging retail trends and the growing role of AI in business operations.

The session forms part of Araneta City’s quarterly learning programs aimed at helping its business tenants adapt to a rapidly evolving and increasingly digital retail environment.