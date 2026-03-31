Mompreneurs rewrite hustle

Google Philippines country director Prep Palacios showcased tools such as Nano Banana for visuals, Lyria for music, Pomelli for brand analysis and NotebookLM for research and planning — designed to streamline processes and enhance creativity.

For attendees, the tools proved transformative. Entrepreneur Princess Alvarez said AI helped her automate pricing systems and generate product captions, eventually turning her system into a shared resource within her community. Still, she emphasized responsible use. “As a business owner, we also have to be mindful in using AI,” she said.

Floral designer Jeniely Sicabalo-Nieva also used AI to visualize concepts, including a “fire-colored” bouquet for a client. While she credited the technology for enhancing her workflow, she stressed that creativity remains human-driven. “The important thing is that there should be human touch in using AI,” she said, adding: “AI is a tool — we should be on top of it. It’s something we use to leverage our business.”