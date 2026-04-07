Creativity meets code

This year’s edition introduces a new category, Best Use of AI for Creative, signaling the growing role of generative AI in content production and campaign strategy. The category focuses on how brands combine human creativity with AI tools to deliver scalable, personalized and interactive experiences.

Google Philippines country manager Prep Palacios said AI should be seen as a collaborative tool that enhances, rather than replaces, human creativity, as marketers push the boundaries of video-led campaigns.

Returning categories include campaign launches, multiformat storytelling across Shorts and connected TV, creator collaborations and media strategy, with the Grand Prix recognizing the region’s top campaign.

Entries are open until 30 April 2026, covering campaigns released from 1 March 2025 to 30 April 2026.