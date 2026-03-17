AI for the tindahan

Despite their economic role, many small business owners struggle to produce consistent and professional marketing content due to limited resources and access to creative services.

Pomelli seeks to address this gap by using AI technology developed in partnership with DeepMind to convert a business website into a full marketing toolkit.

By simply entering a website URL, the platform analyzes a brand’s visual identity, including color palette, typography, and tone, to create what it calls a “business DNA.” This allows businesses to maintain consistent branding across digital platforms.

The tool can also generate campaign ideas and ready-to-use content such as social media captions and images for platforms like Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn in under a minute.

Google said the platform is designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common challenges such as creative block and limited design expertise, enabling them to scale marketing efforts without relying on professional agencies.

Pomelli is currently available as a free experimental tool through Google Labs.