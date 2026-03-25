PNP-HPG top exec resigns amid harassment complaints

The policewoman alleged that Tamayao made unwanted sexual advances and touched her inappropriately. She further claimed the official used his position to intimidate her, threatening a reassignment to Mindanao if she refused him.

According to the complaint, Tamayao also allegedly accessed the woman’s cellphone without consent to read private messages and take photos of her conversations on Messenger and Viber.

She claimed he threatened to use the data against her if she reported his actions to previous leadership.

“I asked Napolcom for help to get justice for the abuse against me and the abuse of his position,” the complainant told investigators. “I hope this serves as a lesson to those who abuse women — not everyone will be driven by fear.”

In a statement issued at Camp Crame on Wednesday, Tamayao denied all charges, describing them as a “personal vendetta.”

“I am innocent of these charges,” Tamayao said. “I have always conducted myself with the utmost professionalism and respect for my colleagues and the public I serve.”

Despite his denial, Tamayao announced his immediate resignation as HPG acting director to ensure an impartial investigation and maintain public trust in the office.

“My decision to resign is not an admission of guilt, but a demonstration of my commitment to due process and the institutional reputation of the Philippine National Police,” Tamayao said, noting his 30 years of service.