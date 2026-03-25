Police general faces sex harassment raps before Napolcom

"Nagpatulong ako sa NAPOLCOM para mabigyang hustisya ang pang-aabuso sa akin ni P/BGEN JESSIE B. TAMAYAO, at pang-aabuso nya sa posisyon niya”, said the complainant as she faced investigators of the NAPOLCOM.

The female personnel is seeking the dismissal of Tamayao for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995) and Republic Act No. 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012).

According to the complainant, Tamayao allegedly invited her to engage in sexual activity while also reportedly touching her buttocks. She further claimed that all the statements and actions of the official were accompanied by intimidation and threats, including being reassigned to Mindanao if she refused his advances.

The complainant also alleged that the official accessed her cellphone without consent, read her messages, and took photos of images and conversations from her gallery, Messenger, and Viber accounts. He allegedly threatened to use these against her should she report the incident to former HPG Director PBGEN Hansel Marantan.

“Sana ay maging aral sa mga tulad niyang nag-aabuso sa mga kababaihan, na hindi lahat ng babae ay magpapadala sa takot. Na merong maninindigan para sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan, ano man ang estado nila sa buhay at sa lipunan. Na walang lalake o kahit sino ang pwedeng umabuso sa amin. Na hindi porke hiwalay kami sa asawa ay pwede kaming bastusin”, said the complainant.

Tamayao has yet to respond to Daily Tribune's queries.