Actress sues kin over hundreds of millions — now revenge plot turns ruthless

The aggrieved relative, described as furious and unyielding, had initially planned a public exposé — an all-out media reveal meant to uncover the actress’ past, relationships, and closely guarded secrets. Sources said a tell-all of damaging proportions was nearly set in motion, with influencers and members of the press ready to amplify the fallout.

The plan, however, was abruptly scrapped after a warning that such a move could invite intense scrutiny and possible legal consequences. The relative backed down — but not entirely.

Now, the approach has shifted.

Instead of headlines, documents. Instead of spectacle, strategy. Sources suggest materials may soon be submitted to a government agency, potentially placing the actress’ business interests under closer examination.