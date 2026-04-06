Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Epstein files mention

The exchange, brief but loaded, has since taken on a life of its own online—fueling speculation that ultimately reached Hadid’s own social media. One user even commented under her Instagram post, admitting they “had to unfollow” her over what they perceived as silence.

“Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she responded.

“I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe it's not clear—and it’s important to let you know.” Hadid added

“To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email — is disturbing,” she continued. “And I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

The statement draws a clear boundary — one that separates speculation from fact, and personal narrative from a case defined by far more serious allegations.

Hadid acknowledged growing up “privileged,” but was equally firm about the work behind her career, noting she has “worked hard for every moment since” signing with a modeling agency in 2012.