Bill Gates testified that Epstein sought to blackmail him: transcript

"He never sent me anything that I would call blackmail," Gates went on, under further questioning. But it appeared to Gates that through draft emails, Epstein "was sort of rehearsing how either he or he, coaching someone else, might choose to blackmail me, but none of those messages were ever sent to me."

Gates, 70, had released his opening remarks on the day of the testimony, in which he stated he had never been aware of Epstein's criminal behavior and had "never victimized anyone."

In late February Gates told The Wall Street Journal that his ties to Epstein were a major mistake and admitted to having extramarital affairs with two Russian women but denied any involvement with the financier's activities.

Gates claims his relationship with Epstein began in 2011, three years after the latter pleaded guilty to prostitution charges involving minors.

He also acknowledged that he had known of Epstein's legal troubles, but had also been told that Epstein was someone able to raise billions of dollars for global health, an issue Gates was deeply involved in.

"I knew that it (the Epstein conviction) was of a sexual nature, but, no, I don't think I knew -- dug into the specifics, although I probably should have."

The mere mention of a person's name in the Epstein dossier does not in and of itself imply any wrongdoing. But the documents do, at the very least, reveal links between the sex offender or his associates and certain public figures who often downplayed or even denied the existence of such ties.