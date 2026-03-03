BLACKPINK'S LISA and Wasserman split?

Speculation is swirling around LISA after reports claimed she has terminated her contract with Wasserman Music, just months after signing with the agency for worldwide touring representation in late 2025.

The reported exit comes amid controversy surrounding Wasserman’s CEO, who was allegedly named in documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

While no official statement has been released by LISA or her camp confirming the reason for the termination, online discussions intensified following the reports.

LISA, a member of global K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK, has been expanding her solo career internationally, securing high-profile performances, brand endorsements and festival appearances.

Her partnership with Wasserman Music was viewed as a strategic move to strengthen her global touring footprint, particularly as she continues to build her presence outside of group activities.

As of now, confirmation is still being awaited from LISA herself or her label LLOUD regarding the reported termination.