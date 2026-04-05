UK royal family’s dilemma over Andrew’s daughters

Andrew, the second of the late queen Elizabeth II’s three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations of his ties to the late billionaire Epstein.

He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged, but remains under police caution.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October by the king amid the growing scandal around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

And while his daughters are not active members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has made it clear they retain their titles as princesses.

In December, they attended the family’s traditional Christmas church service on the eastern Sandringham estate even though their parents were not invited. But the two women and their young families would not be at Windsor this weekend for the traditional Easter gathering, a royal source confirmed to Agence France-Presse.

The two had made alternative plans, but will be seen at future family celebrations, the source added.

“They want to avoid any association with them, as the York brand has become toxic,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

New emails released in January showed Andrew remained in contact with Epstein long after the American’s conviction for trafficking and sex with a minor. He also appeared to have shared sensitive UK information with Epstein such as trade documents, where the princesses’ names appear in numerous emails.

In one of the documents, Epstein writes that “Ferg and the two girls” came to visit him, less than a week after he was freed from prison in 2009, following a conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In light of these new revelations “hard questions will need to be asked,” said royal expert Ed Owens.

“If it is shown that they have benefited from an elite network, that was partially introduced to them by Jeffrey Epstein... this is problematic,” Owens said.

Andrew biographer Andrew Lownie said he believed the sisters are “deeply implicated” rather than “collateral damage,” highlighting a 2010 incident in which Fergie was secretly filmed by a tabloid selling access to Andrew.

Both women have successful careers. Beatrice has now set up her own advisory group and Eugenie is a director at Hauser & Wirth contemporary art gallery in London.

Both Lownie and Owens believe the royal family must distance itself from the two women.

Fitzwilliams added: “We don’t know what might come up next. There might be new scandals.”

Lownie agreed. “There are scandals still in their cupboard” waiting to be exposed, he said.