Trump fans UFO mania; opens files

Interest in UFOs has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that alien adversaries could be testing their highly advanced technologies.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement.

President Donald Trump hailed the release, posting: “Whereas previous administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new documents and videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’”

Defense Department gets into the act

More than 160 files were released on the Defense Department’s website, which officially refers to UFOs as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena” (UAP).

One file — from December 1947 — contains a series of reports on “flying discs.”

“Continued and recent reports from qualified observers concerning this phenomenon still make this matter one of concern to Headquarters, Air Material Command,” a document in the file said.

An Air Force intelligence report — marked “top secret” — from November of the following year featured information on reported sightings of “unidentified aircraft” and “flying saucers.”

“For some time, we have been concerned by the recurring reports on flying saucers,” a document in that file said.