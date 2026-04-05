2 cops, 1 BuCor personnel dead during ‘peaceful’ Good Friday

The shooting occurred during a wake in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The PNP has yet to confirm the incident, even as it maintained that “as of Black Saturday, or Sabado de Gloria, unfolds nationwide, the PNP remains on full alert.”

“Officers are deployed in key areas to assist travelers and those observing the day’s traditions, emphasizing that simple precautions — like planning trips ahead, following traffic rules, and supervising children near water — help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday,” the PNP said.

More Filipinos are expected to visit tourist destinations and resorts.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. reminded the public: “Plan ahead, stay aware of your surroundings, and follow the PNP’s simple reminders. In this way, our observance of Holy Week with family and friends will be safer and more peaceful.”

“The PNP urges everyone to stay cautious and observe Holy Week safely, ensuring a peaceful and worry-free period of reflection and devotion. If there is any emergency, do not hesitate to call Unified 911 or approach the nearest police station,” Nartatez added.