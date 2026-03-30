NTC keeps airwaves steady as Holy Week exodus looms

The regulator has activated all regional offices to work in lockstep with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, emergency volunteer groups, and local governments to boost on-the-ground communications and speed up response capabilities.

As part of the effort, the NTC also fast-tracked temporary permits and licenses to ensure communication teams can operate seamlessly during the holiday surge.

Telecom and broadcast firms have also been directed to deliver crucial public advisories quickly and accurately, as millions rely on real-time updates for safe travel.

“Through these coordinated efforts, the NTC reaffirms its commitment to public safety, consumer welfare, and dependable communications services throughout Holy Week,” the agency said.