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PASAY CITY — The Home Development Mutual Fund, better known as Pag-IBIG Fund, has expanded the benefits of its loyalty card program through a partnership with Landers Superstore, giving members access to exclusive shopping and membership offers aimed at helping stretch household budgets.
Under a memorandum of agreement signed Friday, Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and Loyalty Card Plus holders can avail themselves of special Landers membership promotions from 1 August to 31 October at participating branches nationwide.
Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the partnership is intended to help members maximize their purchasing power through discounts that allow families to save on everyday expenses while encouraging greater savings.
"I mentioned that with the Loyalty Card Plus, there are a lot of partner merchants in Pag-IBIG Fund. If you use that, you will have a discount," Acosta said. "Because of that discount, your purchasing power will be stronger. Instead of just buying one, because there is a discount of 50 percent, you can buy two."
She added that the savings generated from the program could also be redirected to members' Pag-IBIG savings.
"For all the Pag-IBIG Fund members, this is the benefit that we are bringing to you," Acosta said.
Acosta said partnerships with the private sector enable the agency to extend benefits beyond its core housing and savings programs.
"We can't give all the benefits if we don't have partners like Landers," she said.
Value for members
For Landers, the partnership complements its goal of providing quality products at competitive prices as consumers continue to cope with higher living costs.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bill Cummings said both organizations share a commitment to delivering value to their members through quality products and affordable prices.
"Our values are very similarly aligned, and we're all about value," Cummings said.
"We've got our own private label with a selection by Landers, and every one of those items is all about outstanding quality but at a price [our] members will love. That aligns perfectly with our new partners at Pag-IBIG," he added.
Cummings said Landers, which now has 16 branches nationwide, also serves customers in areas without physical stores through its online platform.
Under the promotion, Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and Loyalty Card Plus holders may receive a free Landers Shopping Pass, a free Landers Premium Membership with a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱3,000, or upgrade to a Landers Executive Membership for ₱300.
The offers are available at participating Landers branches in Balintawak, Otis, Cebu, Alabang West, Arcovia, Bonifacio Global City, Fairview, U.P. Town Center, Angeles, Arca South, Nuvali, Bacolod, Naga, Davao, Vermosa and Aseana.