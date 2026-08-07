Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the partnership is intended to help members maximize their purchasing power through discounts that allow families to save on everyday expenses while encouraging greater savings.

"I mentioned that with the Loyalty Card Plus, there are a lot of partner merchants in Pag-IBIG Fund. If you use that, you will have a discount," Acosta said. "Because of that discount, your purchasing power will be stronger. Instead of just buying one, because there is a discount of 50 percent, you can buy two."

She added that the savings generated from the program could also be redirected to members' Pag-IBIG savings.

"For all the Pag-IBIG Fund members, this is the benefit that we are bringing to you," Acosta said.

Acosta said partnerships with the private sector enable the agency to extend benefits beyond its core housing and savings programs.

"We can't give all the benefits if we don't have partners like Landers," she said.