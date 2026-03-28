MPTC issues full Holy Week prep as traffic surge looms

The program — implemented across the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), NLEX Connector, Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) — is designed to ease travel conditions amid an expected surge in vehicle volume.

It is also being carried out in SCTEX and CAVITEX through partnerships with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the Philippine Reclamation Authority via PEA Tollway Corporation.

Increased personnel deployed across its network

MPTC has increased personnel deployment across its network to ensure efficient traffic management, faster incident response, and smoother toll transactions.

Motorists can expect strategically located roadside assistance stations, medical teams on standby, EV charging stations, and free WiFi at select NLEX and SCTEX Rest and Refuel Stations, free 24/7 basic mechanical services, and free towing to the nearest exit for Class 1 vehicles — plus Class 1M units in CCLEX — from 27 March at 6 a.m. to 6 April at 6 a.m. in the morning.

Customer service support

Customer service support will also be available around the clock via hotline 1-35000 and the MPT DriveHub app.

To ensure smoother travel, roadworks, lane closures, and maintenance activities will be suspended throughout the period.

Traffic teams are also ready to activate counterflow schemes when conditions permit.

“MPTC urges motorists to plan trips ahead of peak hours. In NLEX, anticipate heavy northbound traffic from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon and increased southbound volume during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect heavy southbound traffic on early Monday morning,” the company said.

The tollway operator is likewise advising travelers to check their RFID balance, inspect their vehicles, get enough rest, and follow speed and traffic regulations. Motorists can monitor real-time updates through MPTC’s official social media pages and the MPT DriveHub app.