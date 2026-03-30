DOJ, PAGCOR forge pact to keep gov’t officials, employees out of Casinos

Vida emphasized that the agreement is not intended as a restrictive measure for its own sake, but as a safeguard to ensure public servants remain worthy of the Filipino people’s trust.

“This is about safeguarding the integrity of public office,” he said.

He added the pact “demonstrates how inter-agency collaboration can produce practical solutions to real challenges and serves as a model for future coordination in governance reforms.”

The MOA also underscores the role of technology in modern governance, enabling better identification systems and more efficient monitoring of compliance with legal and ethical standards.

Vida expressed appreciation for PAGCOR’s cooperation and reaffirmed the DOJ’s commitment to upholding the dignity and accountability of public service.

“Let this agreement stand as a testament to our resolve: that we will not tolerate conduct that diminishes the dignity of public service, and that we will continue to find innovative ways to uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The initiative comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen ethical standards among government personnel and prevent potential abuses within public office.